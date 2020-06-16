Arizona Votes 2020 — Upcoming primary and general election information

by

While most residents are aware that 2020 is a presidential election year, it is also important to remember that local elections are taking place in Arizona. Here is a rundown of elections coming up in Carefree, Cave Creek, Phoenix and Scottsdale in August and November.

Town of Carefree

The Town of Carefree will hold a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4. Voters will elect a mayor and six council members. (Any candidate receiving a majority of all votes cast at the primary election will be declared elected without running at the general election.) If necessary, the Town will hold its general election: Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Visit carefree.org/167/elections.

Town of Cave Creek

The Town of Cave Creek will hold its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Offices to be filled include mayor (1 seat) and council member (6 seats).

Also, on the Town’s Aug. 4 primary election ballot is Proposition 433 — Authorization to continue the Alternative Expenditure Limitation (Home Rule Option) for the Town.

Visit cavecreek.org/228/elections.

City of Phoenix

The City of Phoenix will hold the regularly​ scheduled mayor and council election Tuesday, Nov. 3. In this election, registered voters who reside in the city of Phoenix will elect a mayor and decide any ballot measure propositions referred by the City Council. Also, voters residing in City Council Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 will elect council members.

Visit phoenix.gov/cityclerk/services/election-information.

City of Scottsdale

The City of Scottsdale will hold a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4, for the purpose of electing a mayor and three council members. A general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, to fill any elected offices that remain unfilled after the primary election. To be elected at the primary election, a candidate must receive a majority of all of the legal votes cast for that candidate’s race.

Visit scottsdaleaz.gov/elections.

The deadline to register to vote in all August primary elections is July 6. The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 5. To register to vote (or to update/change registration), Maricopa County residents can visit recorder.maricopa.gov/elections. |CST

