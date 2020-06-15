Fearless Kitty Celebrates National Foster a Pet Month — Recognizes Local Foster Hero

by

Fearless Kitty Rescue says that it is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month with Petco Foundation and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Skechers, by recognizing “Local Foster Hero” Michele Sivets for stepping up and saving animal lives in Fountain Hills.

According to the rescue, Sivets has been a hospice foster volunteer since 2014, offering the gifts of love, companionship and care until it is time to accompany a kitty as they make a final journey across the rainbow bridge.

“One of Michele’s hospice kitties, Walter, was given a prognosis of 3–6 months because of renal failure and went into hospice care with Michele,” the rescue shared. “In her home, his spirits were lifted, and he flourished, and that sweet boy lived for almost three years more — nurtured and cherished.”

“Being a hospice foster takes a great sense of purpose and the biggest heart imaginable, and this is why Michele Sivets is our Foster Hero,” said Tim Sandor, foster coordinator of Fearless Kitty Rescue.

Sandor went on to say that all foster parents are special and during these times of COVID-19 are needed more than ever.

“We have been fortunate during this time as volunteers have opened up their homes to take care of the kitties, but we can always use more volunteers to help,” he added.

“If less than two percent of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate unnecessary euthanasia in animal shelters tomorrow,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. “These local foster heroes are making a difference in their communities and demonstrating the lifesaving impact of fostering.”

National Foster a Pet Month is part of Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives, which encourages animal lovers to adopt, foster, volunteer and/or donate this summer with a goal of inspiring 1.5 million pledges to match the approximate number of pets unnecessarily euthanized in shelters each year in the U.S.

To learn more about Fearless Kitty Rescue, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org and fearlesskittyrescue.org/foster for foster details. For more information on the Petco Foundation and to take the Pledge to Save Pet Lives, visit petcofoundation.org/pledge.