Country Music Artist Jacob Morris Performing Live at JOJO Coffeehouse June 27

Live music has officially returned to JOJO Coffeehouse, a locally owned Scottsdale breakfast spot. JOJO announced that it will host country music artist Jacob Morris Saturday, June 27, 2–4pm. Morris has opened for artists such as Scotty McCreery, Billy Currington, Chris Janson, Thompson Square and more. As many live music venues across the Valley remain temporarily closed, JOJO Coffeehouse is giving the community an opportunity to enjoy live music from local artists.

Live music performances take place every weekend. There is no cover to attend, and all ages are welcome. Food and beverage will be available to order.

JOJO Coffeehouse is located at 3712 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 110, Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.907.6100 or visit jojocoffeehouse.com.

MORE: jacob-morris.com