Scottsdale Launches ‘Good To Go’ Business Finder Map

by

Scottsdale’s newest interactive map puts local business information right at everyone’s fingertips. The map is a tool that allows users to locate open businesses during these uncertain times (and for residents who are tired of cooking at home and wish to order take-out or delivery).

Residents can use their location to scroll through the map to see what restaurants, retail shops, services or hotels are open nearby — and each business will have their phone number and website listed for easy access. Businesses and organizations can add on to the map, and so far, the City of Scottsdale has almost 170 businesses listed since the map was launched.

Area business owners can add their business to the map by completing an online form.

Learn more about the City of Scottsdale’s COVID-19 response here.