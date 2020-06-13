Desert Foothills Library Continues Curbside Pickup Service

In May, Desert Foothills Library took a prudent, cautious approach to opening the library. While the library itself remains closed, following CDC guidelines in an effort to keep the library community healthy and safe, it began offering curbside pickup of materials.
This service, which began May 18, is available to all library patrons regardless of membership status. Patrons are requested to follow the steps below to request and obtain books, audio books, and DVDs from the Desert Foothills Library Collection. They may request items by using the online library catalog, or by calling the library.
Library staff said, “We’ve got lots of new titles and more on the way!”
To Request Library Materials by Phone:
Place requests for materials by calling the library at 480.488.2286 Monday–Friday, 10am–4pm, and Saturday, 10am–2pm.
To Request Library Materials Online:
Visit www.dfla.org and click on “Search our Library Catalog.”
Click log in in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.
Log in by entering the patron barcode number, found printed on the back of library cards. Enter password and click log in.
Search for items by title, author or subject, or browse items in the collection by clicking on the “New Titles” lists on the left-hand side of the screen.
Click place request on an item and submit.
Patrons will receive an email when the requested item becomes available for pick-up.
To Pick Up Requested Materials:
Curbside Pickup is available Monday–Friday, 10am–4pm, and Saturday, 10am–2pm. Park in any library parking space.
Materials will be on a table outside the library entrance, in a bag with the patron’s name on it.
All items in the bag will have already been checked out to the patron, with a checkout slip showing the due dates for materials.
To Return Library Materials
Put all library materials in designated drop boxes to the left of the library entrance.
All materials will remain on the patron’s account for three to four days after return, to allow for a quarantine period. This is for the safety of library staff and patrons. Any overdue fees accrued during that period will be waived by staff.
Residents who have questions about this service or any of the digital or virtual services, can visit www.dfla.org to learn more, or call the library at 480.488.2286.
Photo: ID 64880522 © Natabene | Dreamstime.com
