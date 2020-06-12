The Need is Great, Getting Started is Easy

by

— By Clint Williams, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids —

Much has changed since the COVID-19 virus swept across the globe. But one thing hasn’t changed — children in foster care need homes.

After years of decline, the number of children in foster care this fiscal year has topped last year’s count. The number of children in foster care who are placed in group homes because there are no families to take them in has risen to nearly 1,600. Meanwhile, the number of new foster care licenses issued has declined over the past two years.

“The need for committed, caring foster parents has never been greater,” said Ron Adelson, CEO of Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK). “Fortunately, it’s never been easier to get started on the path to change the life of a child in foster care. AASK has developed live, interactive online information sessions that make learning about foster care, adoption and mentoring easy as clicking a computer mouse. Without leaving your home.”

During the information session, Adelson said, participants learn more about AASK and how the agency helps caring adults who want to help children in foster care.

“There are several ways to provide a relationship to a child in foster care — adoption, foster care, mentoring and the AASK Sibling Connection program,” Adelson said. “AASK information sessions explain the demands and rewards of each program so that you can judge which path is best for you.”

Virtual learning continues should you decide to become a foster parent, Adelson noted. The state’s foster parent training program is now conducted online.

AASK holds six virtual information sessions a month, including one in Spanish. To learn more, or to register, go to https://www.aask-az.org/infosessionrequest.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602.930.4900 or visit www.aask-az.org.