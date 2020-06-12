Desert Stages Theatre Kicks Off Summer Camp 2020

by

Desert Stages Theatre kicks off its summer camp session for children ages 6 to 12 June 15. This year’s summer camp will be held at Scottsdale Plaza Resort. Theatre staff have taken and are continuing new safety and security procedures in order to maintain a healthy and safe environment for campers and counselors. Camp director Kristin Alba guides families through the new camp location in this video.

Young actors will receive hands-on theatrical experience in a non-competitive, fun environment. Each session covers all aspects of a musical production including auditions, staging and choreography. A typical day includes voice, dance, acting, games and arts and crafts. Each session concludes with an enhanced Video Showcase Performance. Campers must bring a sack lunch. Each two-week session is a complete program

Summer Camp Sessions include:

Session 1: Honk Jr. — June 15–26

Session 2: Gerry Cullity’s Cinderella — June 29 – July 10

Session 3: Dear Edwina Jr. — July 13–24

Camp sessions will be held Monday–Friday, 9am–3pm, at Scottsdale Plaza Resort, located at 7200 N. Scottsdale Rd., Paradise Valley. For more information on Summer Camp safety procedures and to register for summer camp, visit desertstages.org/summer-camp.