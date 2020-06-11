Recreate Responsibly This Summer

by

Photo: Roger Stumbo Photo: Martin Mondia Photo: Rob Carlmark

All photos courtesy of Arizona Office of Tourism

Thousands of residents and visitors enjoy Arizona’s amazing parks, trails, forests, refuges, wildlife areas, historic sites, wilderness areas, rivers, lakes and reservoirs every year.

As summer arrives and state “Stay Home” orders lift, the Arizona Office of Tourism wants to encourage residents to enjoy all that Arizona has to offer in a responsible manner — while adhering to the COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state says that it is committed to keeping all public lands open and “as accessible as possible while protecting staff and visitors,” and provides these Top 10 Common-Sense Guidelines:

Practice physical distancing outdoors by staying at least 6 feet apart.

Avoid crowded locations where physical distancing may be difficult.

Do not gather in large groups.

Limit group activities to members of your household.

Plan ahead, as services and facilities will be limited.

Pack out trash.

Bring your own toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Be respectful of public lands.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Do your part!

Valley residents who are looking for a summer getaway can plan ahead by confirming open sites online. The USDA National Forest Service began reopening select recreation sites in Arizona May 15. Each reopened site has been evaluated per federal, state and local guidelines and deemed safe for public use. Visitors are strongly urged to contact their local district ranger office or check Forest Service websites for information on specific recreation sites prior to traveling or making plans. For open sites in the Southwestern Region, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r3/home.

The Arizona State Parks and Trails website can help residents find outdoor recreation in the state or find a new adventure from home with online resources.

Finally, for those who are staying close to home this summer but would still like to enjoy the sights and sounds of our National Parks, visit National Parks Service website and click on the “Find Your Virtual Park” link for online discovery for the whole family.

For additional information go to www.visitarizona.com.