CVS Health Expands Arizona COVID-19 Testing — Partners with St. Vincent de Paul clinic to address needs of underserved communities

by

As positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase across the state, CVS Health announced today that they are expanding their COVID-19 testing program with 14 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state. The opening of additional test sites Friday, June 12, add to the 35 locations previously opened by CVS Health across Arizona.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

CVS Health provided these details about the drive-thru testing:

The new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 12, to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Additionally, St. Vincent de Paul announced Tuesday, June 9, that it has launched rapid COVID-19 testing with CVS Health at the nonprofit’s Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic for the uninsured in Phoenix. Licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, and CVS Pharmacy colleagues are staffing the new testing operation.

Testing at St. Vincent de Paul’s clinic, located at 420 W. Watkins Road in Phoenix, will be free and open to the public by appointment only. Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 602.850.6940 to schedule a same-day time slot for testing. A personal vehicle is not required for testing and results will be provided on-the-spot. To be eligible for testing, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to age guidelines.

Photos courtesy of CVS Health