Press Coffee Announces New Location at Scottsdale Quarter — June 11 grand opening to benefit ProtectAZ

Press Coffee company has moved to a new, larger location within the Scottsdale Quarter. The new unit, located on the north side of the plaza across from Sorso Wine Room, will open June 11.

The new 1,900 square-foot space is double the size of the current location at The Quarter and has a modern look, a guest bathroom, additional seating and a dog-friendly patio space.

“We are happy to be spreading our wings at a new location at The Scottsdale Quarter,” said Steve Kraus, founder and co-owner of Press Coffee, in a press release. “We have enjoyed serving the community at The Quarter since we opened our first location there in 2010 and love being part of the energetic and lively plaza.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Press Coffee will sell $1 drip coffees from June 11 to 13 with 100 percent of profits donated to ProtectAZ, a new local nonprofit created to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by supporting testing and distribution of personal protective equipment.

Due to the coronavirus, this location’s hours will be 6:30am until 4pm, Monday through Friday, and 7am until 4pm on weekends. These are temporary hours until further notice.

The Scottsdale Quarter is located at 15147 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale. For additional information, visit Press Coffee online at presscoffee.com.