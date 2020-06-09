Fantasticós Mexican Food Expands Cave Creek Operations

by

Fantasticós Mexican Food plans to expand operations at its newest restaurant location in Cave Creek by providing a customer drive-thru and offering online ordering.

The Mexican restaurant, owned by Noe and Lorena Rodriguez, will now offer a drive-thru lane from 4–10pm every day. Rodriguez says his customers have been asking for a drive thru for several weeks.

“Our customers love to dine in, carryout and to be able to drive thru,” says Rodriguez. “We are happy that we can now provide this service to them.”

In addition, Rodriguez, who also owns restaurant in Sun Lakes and has plans for two more restaurant openings in the coming weeks, has just added online ordering to the business’s increasing list of services. Diners now can visit the website to order from their favorite location. Plans are also in the works to add new seafood items to their large menu.

Fantasticós Mexican Food is located at 6554 E. Cave Creek Rd. Hours of operation are Monday–Thursday and Sunday from 6am to 11pm; Fridays and Saturdays, it is open from 6am to midnight. For additional information, call 480.488-2055 or visit fantasticosmexicanfood.com.