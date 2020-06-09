24 Ideas for Comfort, Productivity & Well-Being Working from Home or Anytime

by

By Barbara Kaplan ~

Interior Design for Holistic Living benefits a person’s well-being by supporting their wellness of mind, body and spirit in regard to the all the environments they are in.

To feel that holistic living can support our happiness and productivity in our most personal spaces, we must discover why we make the choices we do. By asking questions and being honest with the answers, we can better understand our authentic inner-selves and we are able to benefit confidently when making design and other decisions.

Holistic design delves into our thoughts and feelings for an outcome that supports and nurtures to bring us success and joy.

Below are easy to follow ideas for taking better care of ourselves during this time of change and uncertainty.

Avoid eating at your desk. Enjoy a break elsewhere. Have fresh flowers or plants by your desk. Use favorite writing utensils — pens, pencils, paper. Change your favorite screen savers often. Stand up every 20 minutes to stretch and walk a few steps. Whenever returning to your computer, wash hands and refresh your wrists and back of neck with cold water. When waiting for a call, new screen to open, or anything — take a few slow deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. Don’t wear shoes if you don’t have to. Wiggle your toes, ankles and fingers as often as possible. Do arm curls at your desk. Wear lipstick or, guys, Chapstick to keep your lips moist. Take a drink of water every 15 minutes. Change the chair you sit on, at least once a day. Alternate working at a standing desk. When on a phone call, pace as you talk. You can even schedule some phone calls for when you walk outside. While sitting, be aware of your posture and move it often. Stretch your arms, back and shoulders and notice when you start to slump forward. Be mindful of your body and move it when and where needed. Don’t twist your body or cross your legs when sitting at your desk. Don’t read doom and gloom emails. Play music you enjoy. Let the people you speak to on the phone overhear it too. Keep lights off, as much as you can and work in natural sun light from windows. Open all windows, as long as the weather allows. Consider taking your work outdoors, if possible. Stick to eating healthy food at mealtimes and curb snacks, unless they are healthy ones, too.

Barbara Kaplan, IFDA and Allied ASID, is a Phoenix-based Holistic Interior Design consultant and the founder of Barbara’s Picks, an online resource for the best of the best Design and Lifestyle Resources. Visit barbaraspicks.com for more information.