The Art of Healing — Through Art

Thunderbird Artists Gallery offers a safe, spacious, inspiring way to rejoin the outside world

By Nancy Pellegrini

Best-selling author Julia Cameron said that “art opens the closets, airs out the cellars and attics. It brings healing.” We may have spent our stay-at-home period reorganizing and decluttering, but we’ve probably been neglecting our souls. But as Phoenix emerges from its long, solitary spring and enters an uncertain summer, we can use art to help reorder our lives and rejuvenate our spirits. Thunderbird Artists, known nationwide for their award-winning fine art and wine festivals in Arizona, has reopened its Thunderbird Artists Gallery in Carefree — closed for COVID-19, and now open for business.

For those eagerly — but still cautiously — rejoining the outside world, the gallery offers a low-traffic, relaxed environment for visitors to absorb and enjoy the work of fascinating local and global artists hailing from Brazil to Zimbabwe. Be it oils, acrylics, photography, watercolors, stone, steel, gourds, glass, bronze, wood, textiles, ceramics and a wide variety of one-of-a-kind jewelry, Thunderbird Artists Gallery has something for every palate — and every budget.

Renowned and award-winning artists include Virgil Ortiz, the world-famous ceramics artist who combines Pueblo traditions with fashion, film and a contemporary edge, Phoenix’s own Jeanne Bonine, who creates vibrant florals in oils and watercolor, and Brazilian Guilloume, whose vision of shared humanity comes in oils, bronzes and bronze wall sculptures. Sculptor and painter Jacinthe Dugal-Lacroix captures elegant bodies in motion, and wife-husband artist team Jeanne and Tod Steele align their vastly different western styles on the same canvas. And that’s just the beginning.

An eclectic, vibrant space offering both stimulation and safety, Thunderbird Artists Gallery welcomes buyers and browsers alike to ease back into the familiar, and to remember everything we love about Carefree.

Thunderbird Artists Gallery, open Tuesday–Sunday (closed July and August), from 10am to 4pm*, is located at 99 Easy Street, (southwest corner of Ho Hum and Easy Street), in Carefree. For additional information, call 480.688.4960, visit www.thunderbirdartistsgallery.com or follow the gallery on Facebook.

*Since publication in our JUNE 2020 issue, the Gallery’s temporary hours are Wednesday thru Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Visit the website or call for current gallery hours before visiting. —EDITOR