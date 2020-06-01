Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews: What to Stream in June

by

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

The state might be reopening a bit, and we at Whiskey and Popcorn are emerging from our home theaters a bit bleary-eyed. It will still be some time before movie theaters choose to reopen, despite getting the green light from the governor. But not to worry! We have your June must-stream list ready!

Netflix

“Documentary Now!”

Series, Season 3

If you’re a fan of documentaries but need a bit of a laugh, look no further than “Documentary Now!” Entering its third season, this documentary parody series continues to poke fun at the various styles of doc-making. The crowning jewel of this season is the spoof on a 1970s doc by the name of “Original Cast Album: Company.” It documents the recording of the cast album for the Sondheim musical “Company.” It’s a cult favorite among true musical theater aficionados. The “Documentary Now!” version stars John Mulaney, Taran Killam, and Richard Kind.

Lady Bird

Movie

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird originally premiered in 2017 at the Telluride Film Festival. The film broke the Rotten Tomatoes record with 164 Fresh reviews and sat at “100% fresh” for months. If you didn’t have the fortune of seeing Lady Bird during its release to select theaters, now is your chance. The film follows Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), an artistically-inclined Sacramento, CA native as she navigates late adolescence in Catholic high school. Despite the family’s financial woes, Christine applies to East Coast colleges in hopes of going far from her home and her family.

Amazon

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Movie

Half comedy, half spy-thriller and full throttle sexy, The Spy Who Dumped Me is one of our surprising favorites from 2018. Starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as two best-friends, the women quickly find themselves in over their heads when Kunis’ boyfriend turns out to be a spy on the run. Fearing that the same baddies who are after him will come after them, the duo fly to Europe to deliver a thumb drive filled with state secrets. Part Mission: Impossible and part The Man Who Knew Too Little, this film is surprisingly smart and just downright fun. And fans of “Outlander” will enjoy seeing the titular Sam Heughan in a slick black suit.

The Disaster Artist

Movie

Can you make a decent movie about the worst movie ever made? You certainly can. The Disaster Artist explores how the now cult-classic The Room got off the ground. Directed by and starring James Franco as Tommy Wiseau, The Disaster Artist yields more laughs than its source material (unless you are a diehard fan of The Room.) But if you haven’t seen Wiseau’s train-wreck of a film, save yourself the headache and watch The Disaster Artist instead. At least you won’t feel like you’ve wasted two hours of your life.

Hulu

“Solar Opposites”

Series, Season 1

From the creators of “Rick and Morty” comes a new adult cartoon about a family of aliens stranded on Earth. Alien patriarch, Korvo, voiced by Justin Roiland, is more disgruntled at being stuck on a “sub-par” planet. He’s joined by his carefree partner Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and two high-school aged youths, Yumulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack), and a slug looking pseudo-pet called the pupa. Together they try to carve out life in middle America, dealing with HOA problems, school bullying, all while trying to fix their spaceship. “Solar Opposites” has the same tone as its predecessor with plenty of irreverent jokes and visual gags. Fans of “Futurama” and “Invader Zim” will find “Solar Opposites” a worthy addition to ridiculous adult animation.

“The Great”

Season 1

For fans of history and/or costume drama check out “The Great.” Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great in a new series that is reminiscent of the 2019 Oscar-winner “The Favourite.” Humorous and delightfully frivolous, the series starts with Catherine’s journey from Germany as a young, naive girl all the way to Russia to marry the Czar. But the Russian court is unlike anything the young Catherine has ever known. Sexy, wild and sometimes downright bizarre, she not only grows up but grows up great.

Disney+

“Artemis Fowl”

This science fantasy adventure is based on an eight-book series by the same name. Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old genius born into a long line of criminal masterminds. Artemis must navigate through an ancient, underground civilization inhabited by fairies to save his kidnapped father and find a coveted magical device. But these are not typical fairies; they are clever, advanced, and all powerful. Artemis must wage war with this civilization if he hopes to make it out alive.

Whiskey and Popcorn is a movie podcast by local film critics Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle. You can hear their full movie reviews on whiskeyandpopcorn.org.