Town of Carefree Announces Adjustments to 2020 Memorial Day Tribute

by

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the country will remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of our nation. Last year, the Town of Carefree inaugurated a Memorial Day tribute in the Carefree-Cave Creek Cemetery to honor those men and women. This year, the challenges of the ongoing pandemic and associated CDC guidelines have caused the Town to modify its traditional morning of remembrance and honor.

This year, the Town of Carefree invites residents to spend part of their Memorial Day at the Carefree-Cave Creek Cemetery. (This is a pioneer cemetery. The wearing of close-toed shoes is a must.) However, the anticipated number of attendees, many of whom are of greater risk of serious illness, and the Town’s inability to offer recommended social distancing in the context of an organized program, has led them to adjust plans.

As in years past, the Tribute Riders will have marked the graves of the 41 veterans interred in the cemetery with the American flag. This year, “Taps” will be played at 8am and throughout the day guests are encouraged to walk the grounds, reflect, and pay respect to veterans. But this year, there will be no formal program. From 7:30am until 9am, face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available near the entry gate, courtesy of American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek. Guests are asked to comply with CDC guidelines.

The Town says, “It is easy to forget or take for granted those men and women who gave their lives or risked it all. Because of veterans and their selfless sacrifices, we live in prosperity and peace with liberty and freedom. To honor those veterans who have given their lives for country and to provide an appropriate opportunity for those who wish to respect our fallen veterans on Memorial Day in a setting that complies with CDC guidelines, the Town of Carefree is offering this modest, heartfelt tribute.”

For additional information, visit www.carefree.org.