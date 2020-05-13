Governor Announces New Guidance as ‘Stay At Home’ Order Expires May 15

by

Governor Doug Ducey announced at a May 12 press conference that the “Stay At Home” order in Arizona will be ending May 15 and replaced by new guidance for the “next stage of economic recovery.”

The Governor’s office says that the new guidance “aligns with gating criteria issued by the White House and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and aims to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 resurgence, protect vulnerable populations, and guide the reopening of businesses with enhanced physical distancing and safety measures in place.”

Arizona’s new Executive Order, takes effect Saturday, May 16. View the Executive Order here.

Governor Ducey also announced an accelerated plan to test all staff and residents of long-term care facilities as well as individuals within Arizona’s prisons. As part of this plan, the Arizona Department of Health Services will partner with private-sector labs to expand testing to 147 long-term care facilities and provide antibody tests for correctional officers. Additionally, major league sports can resume limited reopening, without fans, this Saturday, May 16.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also released additional guidance for businesses and customers as more industries resume partial operations. This guidance includes:

Pools, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation can reopen Wednesday, May 13 (GUIDANCE)

Gyms & Fitness Providers, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation can reopen Wednesday, May 13 (GUIDANCE)

Spas, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation can reopen Wednesday, May 13 (GUIDANCE)

