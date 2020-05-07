City of Scottsdale Tennis, Pickleball Courts and Skatepark will Reopen Friday, May 8

by

Scottsdale’s outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts and the McDowell Mountain Ranch skate park will reopen for the public Friday, May 8.

The neighborhood tennis and pickleball courts will be available regular park hours, from sunrise until 10:30pm. (Note: Cholla Park pickleball courts are underdoing construction, and that construction should be complete the weekend of May 8. Once the project is complete, courts will be open regular hours. Check the Cholla Park webpage for the latest updates.)

The Scottsdale Ranch and Indian School Tennis Centers will be available beginning May 8 for reservations only during modified operating hours: 7:30am to noon; 3 to 9pm daily. No drop-in play will be permitted — a maximum of four players/coaches per court will be enforced. Showers and locker facilities are closed.

The city will continue to clean facilities regularly to help control the spread of germs and viruses. The public should do its part by recreating responsibly: anyone who does not feel well or has any symptoms of illness should stay home, people should not gather in groups and everyone should practice good hand hygiene.

The city is planning to reopen other public facilities and programs as statewide restrictions are relaxed. A phased opening of city pools is planned beginning Memorial Day pending further direction from the state. The city is also preparing to reopen some libraries on a similar time frame. Details will be announced later in May.

The decision to reopen these amenities is based on the governor’s current executive orders, the direction to keep recreation areas open “to the greatest possible extent,” and ongoing guidance from federal, state and county public health officials. The city’s plans may be modified as this guidance changes.

Find Scottsdale’s current COVID-19 response information and resources at scottsdaleaz.gov, search “COVID-19.”