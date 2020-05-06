La Maison Interiors Holds Ugliest Sofa Contest To Give Away Free Sofa

by

La Maison Interiors is hosting an “Ugliest Sofa” Contest to encourage participants to submit a picture of their ugly sofa for a chance to win a free one. With people spending more time at home, on their sofas, La Maison Interiors felt this was a perfect opportunity to give away a sofa that not only looks great but feels great as well.

The contest kicked off April 16 and runs to May 15, giving away one free sofa to an Arizona resident, 18 years or older. Those that are interested in entering the contest can enter by visiting the La Maison Interiors website and uploading a JPEG or PNG image file of their ugly sofa. The top five ugliest sofas will be selected by the La Maison Interiors team, and Facebook followers will vote on the top winner.

La Maison Interiors is a full-service Interior Design Studio specializing in upscale residential interiors, high rises, model homes and hospitality projects. The Design Team says that “creating beautiful interiors” is their passion. Based in Scottsdale, the firm has more than 40 years of interior design experience.

For additional information, contact Alan Reinken at 480.522.9929 or alan.reinken@lamaisonaz.com, or visit www.lamaisonaz.com.