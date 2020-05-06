Kiwanis Marketplace Thrift Store Sets Date for Reopening

by

Today, Sandra Carrier, general manager of the Kiwanis Marketplace Thrift Store, announced that the store will reopen to the public Tuesday, May 12, at 9am.

“We have been diligent to make sure necessary precautions are implemented to ensure the upmost of safety for all,” said Carrier, who shared a few things that have changed to keep clients and employees safe and healthy:

Requiring all who enter the Marketplace to wear a face mask

Limit the building occupancy to 35 percent of the city approved allowance.

Roadies will no longer enter a home to pick up donations. All donations must be placed in the garage or outside.

Restrooms will not be available to the public until further notice

Plexiglas shields have been installed at cashier stations

The store is marking the floor, around the cashier station, with the appropriate social distancing measures, to keep those in line safe.

The drop off donation process may change, so be aware when dropping off donations.

All received donations will go through a disinfecting process before being placed out for purchase.

Carrier asks for patience as the store moves forward and navigate these uncharted territories, adding, “Thank you for your continued support during these uncertain times. We have genuinely missed seeing you and look forward to catching up!”

For additional information, call 480.488.8400 or visit www.kiwanismarketplace.org.