HER Certified Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500 Coupe — Yellow is the new red

Believe it or not, I like to stay behind the scenes, lie low, and not be the center of attention. Well that was hard to do when I was given a “Flare Yellow” Lexus LC 500 Coupe to test drive.

At first, I was a little embarrassed to drive it in my neighborhood no less take it out in public. As I try to be age appropriate with my attire, I try to do the same with my cars. However, I must say, the color of the car is beautiful and drives like a dream. The coupe is sexy, both masculine and feminine in design, and the exhaust tunes are music to my ears. Once I took it to the park, to watch my grandson play soccer, and got the approval of the local fire department, my shyness disappeared, and I declared that now yellow was the new red for me.

It doesn’t just look awesome; it is a beautifully and well-made vehicle with every luxury you could imagine. Here is a list of just some of its features. For more information go to www.lexus.com or to www.hercertified.com for more reviews.

MSRP: $92,950

AS TESTED: $106,348

FIRST RESPONDERS: Priceless

Features

0 Liter V8 Engine With 471 HP

10-speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic

Rear Wheel Drive /Active Sport Exhaust

Performance Brakes

All the Lexus Safety System

Pollen Filter with Dual Zone A/C

Glass Roof with sunshade

Apple Car Play – Voice Command

Lexus Navigation with 10.3 Display

Enform, Alexa, App Suite 2.0

12-speaker Sound System

First Aid Kit /Carpet Floor Mats

Some of the Options Available

21” Wheels

Head up display

Mark Levinson 13-Speaker

Intuitive Parking Assist

Premium Paint

Sport Package with Carbon Roof

Trunk Mat, Cargo Net, Wheel Locks and Key Gloves

Founder of H.E.R. Certified and co-founder of Smart Women Series USA, Cathy Droz has test driven over 520 cars for manufacturers and reviewed them on her website, www.hercertified.com, radio, TV, YouTube and print. She is a consumer advocate for women car buyers and training expert for the auto industry. Her book, A Woman’s Guide to Buying a Car with Confidence and Street Smarts — Don’t let these High Heels fool you, is an easy and informative guide to car buying.