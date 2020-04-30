HER Certified Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500 Coupe — Yellow is the new red

By Cathy Droz –
Believe it or not, I like to stay behind the scenes, lie low, and not be the center of attention. Well that was hard to do when I was given a “Flare Yellow” Lexus LC 500 Coupe to test drive.
At first, I was a little embarrassed to drive it in my neighborhood no less take it out in public. As I try to be age appropriate with my attire, I try to do the same with my cars. However, I must say, the color of the car is beautiful and drives like a dream. The coupe is sexy, both masculine and feminine in design, and the exhaust tunes are music to my ears. Once I took it to the park, to watch my grandson play soccer, and got the approval of the local fire department, my shyness disappeared, and I declared that now yellow was the new red for me.
It doesn’t just look awesome; it is a beautifully and well-made vehicle with every luxury you could imagine. Here is a list of just some of its features. For more information go to www.lexus.com or to www.hercertified.com for more reviews.
MSRP: $92,950
AS TESTED: $106,348
FIRST RESPONDERS: Priceless
Features
- 0 Liter V8 Engine With 471 HP
- 10-speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic
- Rear Wheel Drive /Active Sport Exhaust
- Performance Brakes
- All the Lexus Safety System
- Pollen Filter with Dual Zone A/C
- Glass Roof with sunshade
- Apple Car Play – Voice Command
- Lexus Navigation with 10.3 Display
- Enform, Alexa, App Suite 2.0
- 12-speaker Sound System
- First Aid Kit /Carpet Floor Mats
Some of the Options Available
- 21” Wheels
- Head up display
- Mark Levinson 13-Speaker
- Intuitive Parking Assist
- Premium Paint
- Sport Package with Carbon Roof
- Trunk Mat, Cargo Net, Wheel Locks and Key Gloves
Founder of H.E.R. Certified and co-founder of Smart Women Series USA, Cathy Droz has test driven over 520 cars for manufacturers and reviewed them on her website, www.hercertified.com, radio, TV, YouTube and print. She is a consumer advocate for women car buyers and training expert for the auto industry. Her book, A Woman’s Guide to Buying a Car with Confidence and Street Smarts — Don’t let these High Heels fool you, is an easy and informative guide to car buying.
