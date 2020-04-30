You are here: Home / HER Certified Auto Reviews / Cathy Droz / HER Certified Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500 Coupe — Yellow is the new red

HER Certified Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500 Coupe — Yellow is the new red

April 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment

Click to learn more about Cathy.

By Cathy Droz –

Believe it or not, I like to stay behind the scenes, lie low, and not be the center of attention. Well that was hard to do when I was given a “Flare Yellow” Lexus LC 500 Coupe to test drive.

At first, I was a little embarrassed to drive it in my neighborhood no less take it out in public. As I try to be age appropriate with my attire, I try to do the same with my cars. However, I must say, the color of the car is beautiful and drives like a dream. The coupe is sexy, both masculine and feminine in design, and the exhaust tunes are music to my ears. Once I took it to the park, to watch my grandson play soccer, and got the approval of the local fire department, my shyness disappeared, and I declared that now yellow was the new red for me.

It doesn’t just look awesome; it is a beautifully and well-made vehicle with every luxury you could imagine. Here is a list of just some of its features. For more information go to www.lexus.com or to www.hercertified.com for more reviews.

MSRP: $92,950

AS TESTED: $106,348

FIRST RESPONDERS: Priceless

Features

  • 0 Liter V8 Engine With 471 HP
  • 10-speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic
  • Rear Wheel Drive /Active Sport Exhaust
  • Performance Brakes
  • All the Lexus Safety System
  • Pollen Filter with Dual Zone A/C
  • Glass Roof with sunshade
  • Apple Car Play – Voice Command
  • Lexus Navigation with 10.3 Display
  • Enform, Alexa, App Suite 2.0
  • 12-speaker Sound System
  • First Aid Kit /Carpet Floor Mats

Some of the Options Available

  • 21” Wheels
  • Head up display
  • Mark Levinson 13-Speaker
  • Intuitive Parking Assist
  • Premium Paint
  • Sport Package with Carbon Roof
  • Trunk Mat, Cargo Net, Wheel Locks and Key Gloves

Founder of H.E.R. Certified and co-founder of Smart Women Series USA, Cathy Droz has test driven over 520 cars for manufacturers and reviewed them on her website, www.hercertified.com, radio, TV, YouTube and print.  She is a consumer advocate for women car buyers and training expert for the auto industry.  Her book, A Woman’s Guide to Buying a Car with Confidence and Street Smarts — Don’t let these High Heels fool you, is an easy and informative guide to car buying. 

Filed Under: Cathy Droz, GET MORE, HER Certified Auto Reviews Tagged With: , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: