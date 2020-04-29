Gov. Ducey Issues “Returning Stronger” Executive Order, Extending “Stay Home” Order Through May 15 With Amendments

by

At an April 29 press conference, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that his March 30 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” Order, (Executive Order 2020-18) which was set to expire April 30, has been extended through May 15, with some amendments.

Some of the amendments to the original “Stay Home” order include:

Effective May 4, allowing retailers that are not classified as essential under Executive Order 2020-12 and whose business involves the sale of goods, to operate and offer goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-thru, etc.

Effective May 8, retailers that are not classified as essential under Executive Order 2020-12, and whose business involves the sale of goods, may open, operate and offer goods for sale to customers in their stores provided they establish and implement protocols and best practices for businesses to address COVID-19 as detailed in the Order.

Read the April 29 Executive Order 2020-33, “Returning Stronger,” here.

For additional COVID-19-related updates from the State of Arizona, visit https://arizonatogether.org. For health-related information from the Arizona Department of Health Services, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/index.php.