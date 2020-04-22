Scottsdale Names Student Art Contest Winners to Celebrate Earth Day 2020

by

When the City of Scottsdale announced a youth art contest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, more than 100 students responded with submissions to celebrate the April 22 global event.

The contest’s theme — “The Art of the Tree” — coincides with Scottsdale’s 38th consecutive year as a “Tree City USA” and other virtual tree-related activities, social posts and videos hosted by the city to recognize Earth Day 2020.

Students could submit art in any medium. The winning artwork was selected by the Environmental Advisory Commission based upon creativity, use of the theme and originality. One grand prize winner each from elementary, middle and high school was selected.

Elementary School Category

Grand prize winner: Nina Prairie Schwimmer, Redfield Elementary

Finalists:

Richelle Natchatra Daniel , Basis Scottsdale Primary East

, Basis Scottsdale Primary East Aditi Dillibabu , Basis Scottsdale Primary East

, Basis Scottsdale Primary East Girl Scout Troop 4317

Aydin Chellam Daniel , Basis Scottsdale

, Basis Scottsdale Allie Klimes , Our Lady of Perpetual Help

, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Joy Denne, Scottsdale Country Day School

Middle School Category

Grand prize winner: Cadence Figura, Mountainside Middle School

Finalists:

Norah Schwimmer , Desert Canyon Middle School

, Desert Canyon Middle School Selena Cardenas , Ingleside Middle School

, Ingleside Middle School Shreyaan Nath, Basis Scottsdale

High School Category

Grand prize winner: Sarah “Nikki” Wolin, Chaparral High School

Finalists:

Mo Lalumendre , Chaparral High School

, Chaparral High School Kristine Rahden, Chaparral High School

Winners were recognized Monday, April 20, in a video conference with Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane.

“More than 100 talented students from schools throughout Scottsdale responded to our tree-themed Earth Day art contest, which made choosing our grand-prize winners and finalists especially challenging,” Mayor Lane said. “I hope the efforts our student participants — the future of our city — will inspire others to be environmentally conscious, appreciate the beauty of Scottsdale and join us in our efforts to protect valuable resources for generations to come.”

Residents can view grand prize and finalist submissions on the City of Scottsdale website.