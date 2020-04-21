Cactus Shadows Key Club Organizes Blood and Food Drives

by

The Key Club at Cactus Shadows High School, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, is continuing its service to the community by having both a blood drive and food drive. The blood drive and food drive are being held at Anytime Fitness, 29855 N. Tatum Blvd. (Cave Creek Road and Tatum) in Cave Creek.

The blood drive will be held Thursday, May 7, from 9am to 1:30pm. Vitalant will be administering the blood collection process.

The blood drive must comply with CDC rules; therefore, an appointment must be scheduled. Use this link for an appointment: www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=930897&zc=85331

Anytime Fitness is donating their facilities for the blood drive and drop off of staples for the food bank and animal shelters, including Foothills Food Bank, Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, Horse Star Rescue.

The Key Club says that food donation drop off will begin Wednesday, April 22, and will be held Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25 — and all Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until the COVID-19 crisis is over — from 9am to noon.

Direct questions to desertfoothillspres@gmail.com or 480.681.5200.