ASU Kerr Shines Spotlight on Local Storytellers for ‘Gather’

Erick Cedeño Dan Hull Dr. Mathew Sandoval Charles Lewis

ASU Kerr Cultural Center will present “Gather,” a new digital storytelling event, Thursday, April 23, at 6:30pm via the venue’s Facebook Live page.

Co-presented by ASU Cultural Affairs venues ASU Kerr and ASU Gammage, the first installation of this new digital event series will feature three diverse and experienced storytellers. Erick Cedeño, Dr. Mathew Sandoval and Dan Hull are slated to perform. Pianist and local jazz favorite Charles Lewis will play live during the streaming show.

The three storytellers in the first edition of “Gather” will be sharing stories that involve the city of Phoenix, said ASU Kerr general manager Tracey Mason.

Mason said, “We hope to create inspiring digital gatherings that keep us connected to the stories, art and music of Phoenix area residents during a time of increased isolation.”

Christine Anglin, ASU Kerr’s contracts and administration coordinator, and Fernanda Snellings, ASU Gammage’s artist liaison and engagement manager, are behind the “Gather” series. Impressed by the high caliber of storytellers in the Phoenix metropolitan area and driven by their own work as storytellers and poets, respectively, the pair have set out to present artists and compelling work that encourages listeners to share their own stories, Anglin said.

“The storytellers featured in the event are making a unique impact on this oral tradition, cultivating roots in the 21st century and the desert landscape,” said Snellings.

“Stories connect people and show us that we are not so different…our stories speak to who we are,” said Anglin. “Phoenix has an active storytelling community filled with extremely talented storytellers…and those who are willing to listen.”

She added, “Viewers can expect to be lifted from their living rooms, bedrooms and even kitchens, and brought into a new world curated by the storyteller.”

The event is part of several live streamed events that ASU Kerr will broadcast via Facebook Live in the month of April.

“We are proud to be able to share new live streaming programming that supports Phoenix area artists,” said Mason. “We want to strengthen the bonds between local creators, residents, viewers beyond Arizona and the beauty of the arts in any way we can.”

For more information, visit asukerr.com or call the venue box office at 480.596.2660.