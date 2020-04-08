40,000 new eBooks and eAudio Titles Added to Desert Foothills Library

Over 40,000 new eBooks and eAudiobook titles are now available to all Desert Foothills Library patrons, thanks to its partnership with the Little Libraries that Could, and newly added, Southwest Valley Library Consortium.
Access to the eBooks and eAudiobooks is simple and easy. All residents need is their Desert Foothills Library card and access to the library’s website, Overdrive App or Libby App. Those who don’t have a library card yet can go to dfla.org homepage and sign-up!
The Desert Foothills Library joined this project in 2019 through a Reciprocal Lending Agreement with the Tempe Public Library, Buckeye Public Library System, Yuma County Library District, and the Little Libraries That Could.
The library says that, in these challenging times, it is working diligently to bring as many resources to the community as it possibly can.
For details on all the digital resources available, visit the library's Digital Library.
