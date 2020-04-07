Nicole Anne Yoga Offers Discount on Virtual Holistic Wellness Programs

by

During the month of April, Nicole Anne Yoga — a mobile yoga and holistic wellness company — is offering private, one-on-one holistic offerings virtually for 50 percent off. Some of the holistic offerings include: Life coaching, nutrition coaching, Reiki, hypnotherapy, integral breath therapy and Neuro-Emotional Technique (N.E.T.)

In a time of home quarantining, Nicole Anne Yoga offers a way to connect with a caring, certified holistic practitioner whose goal is to help residents feel happier and healthier.

To learn more, visit www.nicoleanneyoga.com.