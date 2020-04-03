The Scottsdale Arts Festival Has Gone Virtual

by

The Scottsdale Arts Festival was scheduled to host its 50th anniversary celebration March 13–15, but the decision was made to cancel the in-person 2020 Festival out of an abundance of caution, given rising concerns around COVID-19. In light of the cancellation, the Festival is now online to view.

Festival organizers are calling on the community to help support art in the Valley and the participating artists during this time of uncertainty by considering a donation to Scottsdale Arts, through the Scottsdale Art Festival, by purchasing a voluntary virtual ticket. Virtual ticket holders will also be automatically entered to win a goodie bag.

The Scottsdale Arts Festival features artists working in all media, and residents can check out the complete Artist Catalog online now during the 2020 Virtual Scottsdale Arts Festival. A jury of local arts professionals selects the artists to exhibit and, during the Festival, awards prizes in numerous categories, including painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, printmaking, textiles, woodworking and more.

A complete list of 2020 exhibiting artists is available online, and if visitors discover an artist they like, the Festival has provided links to websites on each category page, and in the comprehensive PDF list on the event website. The list was compiled by Scottsdale Arts in support of the participating artists who were registered and booked for the Festival in 2020 prior to cancellation in an effort to, “show our support for these wonderfully talented and amazing artists who share their talents with our community.” The Festival encourages patrons to consider showing support by visiting the artist websites or contacting them via email to inquire about commissions or pieces they currently have for sale.

Visit the Scottsdale Arts Festival website to purchase a virtual ticket and to view the artwork.

Photos courtesy Scottsdale Arts Festival

Feature photo: artwork by Ivano Stocco