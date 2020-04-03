COMMUNITY VOICES: Rock Solid in Turbulent Times — By Pastor Paul Witkop

by

By Paul Witkop

We live in difficult times. The financial and housing markets go up and down. The coronavirus is an unknown force that is causing chaos. We look to the government and the next election for hope — and it’s not there.

We live in the most educated, the most technologically advanced culture ever. Yet there are so many people seemingly holding on by a thread. I spoke with a man whose wife had just left him to go live with another man. He told me that he was holding onto life with a “white knuckle” grip. Another person confessed hopelessness because his company was going out of business. Still another mom and dad are struggling with a son who is taking drugs. Junior high and high school students are discouraged and overwhelmed because of the pressure to achieve.

Challenging times happen to all of us. They make us stand back and truthfully ask the question “What/who am I counting on?” Is the foundation of my life so solid that in circumstances beyond my control, I can still navigate life?

Easter is the celebration that there is someone we can count on, someone who is the rock-solid foundation on whom we can build our lives. History records that Jesus Christ lived on this earth with a group of followers, predicted that he would die and rise from the dead, and then actually did die and rise from the dead after three days. No one has ever done this except for him. He claimed to be the Son of God and his invitation to all of us is to confidently place our faith in him now and forever.

You might be going through a very difficult time and feel like everything you used to count on has eroded away. God wants to turn your heart from discouragement to hope. He wants us to take a step of faith, put our trust in the resurrected Jesus.

“I can do all things through Christ who gives me the strength.” —Philippians 4:13

The truth is, your circumstances may or may not change. However, there is power available that is greater than your own wisdom and your own resources. In his time and in his way, God will give you power for living, the same power that raised Jesus from the dead, to help you through whatever seems to be defeating you today. May you receive his gift of strength and be encouraged that, with Christ, there is hope.

