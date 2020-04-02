Fearless Kitty Adoptions Go Virtual — Meet adoptable felines online, Thursdays at noon

by

The Fearless Kitty Rescue facility may be closed to the public, but the work goes on to connect with the public virtually. The rescue is now bringing adoptable kitties to personal computers, phones and pads live every Thursday at noon online at www.fearlesskittyrescue.org/about/kitty-cam.

Interested adopters can also go to the organization’s Facebook Page to view past meet-and-greets and other videos.

Kim Kamins, CEO and co-founder, says that during this critical time, Fearless Kitty Rescue needs adopters and fosters more than ever, and explains restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

“We are preparing now, and trying to be proactive, for what may potentially be more stringent lockdowns on businesses that would limit the number of people in the rescue to take care of the kitties — so it’s simple — we need to try to limit the number of kitties we have under our roof,” said Kamins. “We are putting out a call for adopter and fosters to help us adjust and cope.”

Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue, serving the immediate community of Fountain Hills and surrounding areas. The organization is dedicated to rescuing cats left homeless for whatever reason — cats in municipal shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to animal overpopulation, abandoned and homeless strays, cats surrendered by their owners because of difficult circumstances, and those in danger of abuse or neglect.

Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training, and good nutrition.

Interested adopters and fosters may contact the organization by email: cats@fearlesskittyrescue.org (adoptions); foster@fearlesskittyrescue.org (fosters). For more information, visit www.fearlesskittyrecue.org.