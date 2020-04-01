Urban Farm U Offers Free Online Gardening Classes

by

As more time is spent indoors due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the team at The Urban Farm decided to start offering free, daily online classes, saying, “Now more than ever we need to become empowered to take control of our health and food supply.”

These free classes are the Urban Farm’s way of using their expertise to give back to the community and help ease stress in this time of uncertainty and social distancing.

The programs kicked off March 17, and viewers can join urban farmer Greg Peterson each weeknight at 5pm Pacific and on Saturday and Sundays at 9am Pacific for an hour-long lecture followed by a Q&A. Their teaching team will cover topics such as Jump Start Your Spring Garden, Introduction to Permaculture, How to Grow Great Soil, Edible Weeds 101 and so much more. There will also be movement, yoga and breathing techniques offered to support greater well being. The Urban Farm U chat room will be open to connect with people from around the world who are also learning how to grow their own groceries.

“In this significant time of stress, we need to be doing something to calm our fears, and there is nothing better than getting out in the garden” said Peterson, founder of the Urban Farm in Phoenix and Urban Farm U, online. “We are suggesting joining us in the virtual garden classroom in the evening and then getting outdoors to practice your planting skills.”

The Urban Farm podcast also offers over 550 interviews with experts that are free to listen to and explain how to grow everything from apples to zinnias. The garden-based education and podcasts were created to help get kids involved and to encourage families to spend time together outdoors and teach children gardening skills that nourish the body and mind.

Peterson has been offering urban farming and gardening education for over 30 years. After transforming his one-third-acre home into what is known as The Urban Farm, Peterson has dedicated his life to bringing accurate information and resources to the community.

To sign up for the free daily online courses visit IWantToGarden.com and for more information on The Urban Farm visit www.urbanfarm.org or like them on Facebook.