It’s Time to Rally for Area Nonprofits

By Kathryn M. Miller ~
As April begins, the world finds itself living in unprecedented times. In Arizona, schools have been temporarily closed, many businesses are closed or working at half-capacity, events have been postponed or canceled and Valley organizations and institutions — those that serve the most vulnerable among us and those that bring us hope, light and beauty — are struggling to adapt and meet the needs of those they serve.
Some food banks and other social services are feeling extra pressure as Arizona’s unemployment numbers climb amid the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, nonprofits have been negatively impacted by closures and restrictions — with major fundraising events canceled and difficulty obtaining the commodities that they need.
Foothills Caring Crops (www.foothillscaringcorps.com; 480.488.1105) is one nonprofit that has been impacted. The organization’s Taste of Foothills fundraising event, scheduled for March 26, was canceled amidst COVID-19 concerns.
“This cancellation is for one of the most important sources of revenue we use to operate Foothills Caring Corps,” said Debbra Determan, executive director. “The ‘ASK’ and live auction portions of the evening have played a big role in providing us with the resources to fully maintain our operations.”
“We hope that there will be some among you who may want to step up and help us reduce our loss. You have been so supportive in the last 15 years of our Taste of Foothills fund-raisers” [Read more about Foothills Caring Corps on page 18.]
Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center (www.foothillsfoodbank.com; 480.488.1145) is also feeling the impact, but in a different way. Although the food bank has seen a slight increase in area residents in need of their services, finding the items that their clients need has been a challenge.
“We have seen an increase, but not that many, yet,” said Foothills Food Bank executive director Pam DiPietro. “We feel if this virus continues to prevent us from moving back to normalcy, the numbers will grow. We are committed to helping those that live and work in the area we serve.”
“At this point in time, the things we need most are the same items that everyone is looking for: paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant products, wipes, bleach.”
DiPietro says that while the food bank is always in need of non-perishable food, the items currently most needed are soups of all kinds, tuna, pasta sauce and juice.
The food bank has a dedicated team of volunteers that, even during challenging times, keep up with the community’s needs.
“The majority of our volunteers are seniors; however, every day we manage to have enough people to get the job done. Our volunteers, all 400, are wonderful and we truly appreciate them.”
“We hope to be able to continue to serve those in need, while cautiously maintaining safety. We do not come in contact with the client. They call us, we package the food, set it on a table at our door and the Client drives up and picks up the food.”
But DiPietro reiterates that, right now, the most import way that the community can help: “Find us critical the things that we need!” |CST
