FOREVER FAMILIES — Meet Ariah: A special little fellow who needs special parents

By Clint Williams, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids ~

You need just one word to describe young Ariah – mellow.

“Ariah is most laid-back little guy we’ve ever had,” says foster mom Margaret, who over the years has had more than a dozen children in foster care be part of her family.

Ariah, who turns 2 this summer, responds with a melt-your-heart giggle when he hears one of his favorite songs or nursery rhymes.

“He loves music,” Margaret says. “He loves to dance and clap and sing along.”

Ariah likes to observe the bustle of a busy home with other children.

“Ariah does great with other kids,” Margaret says. “He wants that interaction.”

And he is a delight for the older children in the house, she says. Ariah’s foster siblings “love him to death,” Margaret says.

Ariah is a happy little boy in the face of ongoing medical challenges.

“A typical day for Ariah involves occupational therapy exercises, physical therapy exercises,” Margaret says. “We work on feeding therapy items by eating two meals a day of mushy baby food.”

Ariah’s special medical needs means he needs a special forever family.

“Ariah needs a family that is going to have at least one parent that is able to be at home with him the majority of the time,” Margaret says. “He does have a lot of ongoing therapies and doctor appointments. He needs someone who can accompany him and advocate him at all those visits.”

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment each week between 5-6am on Channel 12 (KPNX). You can also view previously aired stories at www.aask-az.org. For more information on children eligible for adoption, call AASK at 602.930.4900.