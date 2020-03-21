Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Remains Open for Wildlife Emergencies, Orphaned Animals

by

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) will remain open for wildlife emergencies and orphaned animals during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Scottsdale wildlife refuge is closed to the public and its annual fundraiser and other spring events have been canceled to protect public health in response to the virus.

The following statement was issued from Southwest Conservation Center founder and executive director Linda Searles on current operations:

“SWCC veterinary hospital will remain open 24/7 for orphans and wildlife emergencies during the Coronavirus pandemic. Our animal care staff will remain working on site, continuing to provide the highest quality wildlife care. The SWCC medical team will also be on duty for medical emergencies and to care for orphans.

As is always the case, many of our volunteers will be here every day to help support our animal care staff. We are dedicated to our wildlife and will continue to be here for them. If you have a wildlife emergency, please call 480.433.5656. SWCC will continue to receive emergency wildlife drop offs at our facility, but please call first if you can.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has closed our Center to the public and cancelled our annual fundraiser, as well as all remaining spring events, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers, and staff.

Our hearts and prayers are with you. Please keep safe and take care of yourselves. We are strong and will get through this together.”

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is home to approximately 350 wild animals including foxes, porcupines, coyotes, bobcats, owls, bears, hawks, raccoons and mountain lions. The nonprofit wildlife refuge is located near 156th Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale. Throughout the year, Southwest Wildlife rescues and rehabilitates native wild animals always with the goal to release the animals back into the wild, whenever possible.

Established in 1994, the SWCC rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild. Educational and humane scientific research opportunities are offered in the field of conservation medicine. Wildlife education includes advice on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems. For more information or to donate go to www.southwestwildlife.org.