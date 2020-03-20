OneAZ Community Foundation Announces $200,000 in Grants to Help Arizona Nonprofits Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

by

OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation have pledged to award $200,000 in emergency COVID-19 Community Impact Grants as part of their commitment to helping Arizona communities. Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19 may submit applications online beginning March 20.

OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation are committed to supporting the local economy through several initiatives. In the last four years OneAZ has given over $397,000 to nonprofits statewide that make a difference in the quality of life for those who live and work in Arizona.

“We recognize that COVID-19 is impacting us all in unprecedented ways, and we’re eager to help nonprofit organizations sustain their operations during these uncertain times,” said Kim Reedy, CEO for OneAZ Credit Union.

The goal is to provide emergency funding for nonprofit organizations that serve one or more of OneAZ’s five key community focus areas, including (1) children’s health, (2) food banks, (3) financial literacy, (4) military, veterans’ and first responders’ interests, and (5) local youth programs. Applications by nonprofits with operations outside these five pillars will also be considered.

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply online, include a summary of how COVID-19 has impacted their operations and how the emergency grant funds will be used. Grants will be awarded in $2,000 increments with applications reviewed on a weekly basis until all $200,000 is awarded or May 1, 2020, whichever comes first. Prior grant recipients are eligible to apply for an emergency COVID-19 Community Impact Grant.

For full details and to apply for an emergency COVID-19 Community Impact Grant, visit https://www.oneazcu.com/about/foundation/covid-19-arizona-grant.