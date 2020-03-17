Early Giving for Arizona Gives Day Begins March 17 — Registration Re-Opened for Nonprofits That Needed to Cancel Fundraisers

by

Early giving begins this week for donors participating in the eighth annual Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour statewide online fundraising event scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. In addition, registration for this year’s event has been re-opened for nonprofit organizations that had to cancel fundraisers because of concerns about the coronavirus. Registration deadline is Friday, March 27.

Donors also will have the option to increase donations to support an Emergency Relief Fund to assist nonprofits having to cancel critical fundraising events amid COVID-19 health concerns.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, donors can make early donations by visiting the Arizona Gives Day website at www.azgives.org and donate immediately by selecting the “Today” button at checkout. If donors prefer to donate during a specific block of time on Arizona Gives Day to help a nonprofit win a Power Hour an earn additional funds from the prize pool, they will need to donate on April 7 during the appropriate time.

There are two ways to donate to the Emergency Relief Fund: as an add-on at checkout or by visiting www.azgivesaz.org/aznonprofits to make a direct donation to the relief fund.

“Our local nonprofit community is already reporting significant losses, decreases in staff and volunteer capacity and will likely see an increase in demand for services,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield. “All Emergency Relief Fund donations will be distributed evenly among all Arizona Gives participating organization.”

The public also can support and champion their favorite nonprofit by creating their own fundraising page. Simply to go the specific organization’s profile page at www.azgives.org and click on “Create A Fundraiser” to get started.