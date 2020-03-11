Brandon Drummond Announced as Director of Operations at Compass Lounge and Restaurant

by

Hyatt Regency Phoenix downtown offers a new look and feel following a multi-million-dollar makeover, and patrons of Arizona’s only revolving rooftop restaurant, Compass, will find a fresh face at the helm.

Brandon Drummond, a member of the Hyatt Regency family for over 15 years, is taking the reins as the new director of Operations at Compass. Drummond, who worked at Hyatt Regency hotels in Washington, D.C., San Antonio, New Orleans and Bonita Springs, Florida, before making his way further west, comes to Hyatt Regency Phoenix most recently from Hyatt Regency in Greenwich, Connecticut. There, he was responsible for overseeing the culinary efforts of the $13.5 million operation and will draw upon the culinary and management skills he honed there in his new role in Arizona.

Pairing his culinary talents and creativity with inspiration from the beauty of the Southwest, guests of Compass will find a revamped lounge menu spotlighting fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails and similar elevated fare. Think Buttermilk Fried Quail with wilted greens and jalapeño honey, for starters, or a Charcuterie Board boasting the likes of local cheeses, meats, pickles and jams.

Compass says that the menu is leading guests in an exciting new direction, offering a number of notable new selections from land and sea in addition to longtime staples. Main-course highlights include Quick-Cured Duck served alongside barley mushroom risotto, bok choy and blackberry demi or indulgent Elk Chops served with a guest’s choice of béarnaise, truffle butter, steak sauce or a merlot or blackberry demi.

As far as cocktails, Compass offers a wide array of selections ranging from the Strawberry Blonde, made with Meyer lemon vodka, house-made lemonade and simple syrup, and strawberries, to the Blue Rose Bramble, featuring Maker’s Mark, blueberries and house-made rosemary simple syrup.

This month, Valley residents can get a taste of the local culinary and performance arts scenes at the same time. Drummond is among those participating in Plated and Staged…A Herberger Theater Experience, an annual fundraising event that unites more than 850 guests and 35 partners from fine restaurants across the Valley. Slated for Sunday, March 29, at the Herberger Theater, the event benefits the theater’s youth outreach programs, which seek to expose even more area youths to the culinary and performing arts.

Hyatt Regency Phoenix is located at 122 North 2nd Street in downtown Phoenix. For more information, call 602.252.1234 or visit the property online.