NVSO Presents ‘Women in Music’ March 14

Join North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) as they recognize the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage by performing music written by women. These talented composers do not receive as much recognition as their male counterparts but are equally talented.

NVSO music director Kevin Kozacek said, “We are delighted to perform three works by woman composers on this concert. The idea to showcase women in music came from the fact that this concert season coincides with the 100th anniversary of woman’s suffrage in America. In 1919 congress passed the 19th Amendment, and the states finished ratification in 1920. NVSO is excited to feature three very successful composers at our March 14 concert.”

Amy Beach’s Symphony in E Minor was written in 1894 and was the first symphony composed and published by a female American composer. The symphony employs numerous English, Irish and Scottish melodies, so Beach subtitled the work the Gaelic Symphony.

“Audience members will enjoy the folk-like feeling evoked by the piece,” said Kozacek.

Cécile Chaminade was a French composer, and NVSO will perform a suite of four movements from her ballet Callirhoë, written in 1888.

Kozacek said, “The piece is rich with playful melodies and motifs, and easy to visualize ballerinas dancing to the music.”

Last, Joan Tower is a current American composer that just this year was awarded the annual Gold Baton award from the League of American Orchestras for her contribution to the field of orchestral music. Other recipients include Bernstein, Copland and John Williams. The featured piece Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman was written in 2014, the sixth in a series of pieces that Tower has written to celebrate the risk-takers, or uncommon women of today.

“I’m proud of NVSO for dedicating this concert as a celebration of women in music and hope that many community members will attend the unique event,” concluded Kozacek.

The “Women in Music” concert is sponsored by CASCO Financial Group. The concert will be held Saturday, March 14, 7-9pm, at North Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 1700 East Union Hills Drive in North Phoenix.

NVSO provides affordable concert experiences to the Phoenix North Valley community. Ticket prices are $5 each concert, and children 5 and under are always free. Purchase tickets at the NVSO website, www.northvalleysymphony.org, or by calling 623.980.4628.