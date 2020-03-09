Mayor Gallego Issues Statement on COVID-19 Precautions Ahead of DNC Debate

by

PHOENIX- The City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, the State of Arizona, public health officials, the Democratic National Convention, Sky Harbor International Airport, CNN, Phoenix Convention Center, Arizona Federal Theatre, and other pertinent parties are in daily contact ahead of the Sunday, March 15 presidential debate in Phoenix to discuss precautions being taken against COVID-19.

We understand the responsibility that comes with hosting an event under these circumstances. We are taking strong precautions, and, most importantly, breaking down communication silos. From now until post-debate we will be convening these stakeholders daily to discuss precautions we are taking.

We understand that the fear felt by residents is real, which is why we want to ensure transparency and efficiency in the dissemination of information on this topic. At this time, we are working with the understanding that the debate is moving forward as planned and taking proper safety precautions in the lead up to Sunday. Based on this information we will reassess daily what possible changes need to be made.

To learn more, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2019 Novel Coronavirus, Frequently Asked Questions page at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or Maricopa County’s page at: https://www.maricopa.gov/5460/Coronavirus-Disease-2019.