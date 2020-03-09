Friendly Pines Camp Will Host Free Open House Event March 28

by

For families who are interested in learning more about Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott and the summer sleepaway camp experience, there will be a fun-filled open house event held Saturday, March 28, from 11am to 2pm.

Bring the whole family for a day of camp tours, wagon rides, toasting marshmallows, zip line rides, drawings for prizes, delicious refreshments and more. A complimentary buffet lunch, hot Dutch oven biscuits with honey butter, and ice cream cones will be served. Questions about the sleepaway camp experience will be answered during the event. The camp will also host a special 80th birthday celebration at the open house because this year will be the camp’s 80th summer.

Available for boys and girls, ages 6 through 13, Friendly Pines Camp offers a wide range of traditional camp activities: sports, horseback riding, waterskiing, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pets, hiking, canoe, kayaking and more. There are four-day, one-week, two-week, four-week and six-week camp sessions available. A sibling discount is offered. This year, camp will run May 23 – Aug. 2. This nationally renowned camp is located in the beautiful, cool pine forest of the Bradshaw Mountains at 933 East Friendly Pines Road, Prescott.

Advanced registration for the open house is requested. Call the camp and let them know how many will be in attendance, 928.445.2128. For more information, visit www.friendlypines.com.