Scottsdale Youth Art Contest Celebrates Fiftieth Anniversary of Earth Day — Entry Deadline is March 13

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22, and to celebrate this global event, the City of Scottsdale is hosting an art contest for youth. Scottsdale students are invited to participate in the city’s Earth Day 2020 Art Contest. The contest’s theme — “The Art of the Tree” — coincides with several tree-related activities Scottsdale is hosting this spring, including tree plantings, seminars on finding the right tree for the right place in desert environments, Xeriscape demonstrations and more.

“Our city has a long history of investing in sustainable programs and has made preserving our environment a priority. Scottsdale’s dedication to community forestry is nationally-recognized, and we’ve been honored as a ‘Tree City USA’ for 37 consecutive years,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane. “We hope our tree-themed Earth Day art contest inspires others to take action to be more environmentally conscious and join us in our efforts to protect valuable resources for future generations.”

Art in any medium will be accepted. Entries can be submitted at any Scottsdale Public Library information desk or City Hall. Find complete contest information and submission requirements online. Entries must be submitted by Friday, March 13.

Winners will be recognized at the Tuesday, April 7, City Council meeting and their artwork will be displayed at the Earth Day Mayor and Council Breakfast Wednesday, April 22, at Horizon Park.