Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center in Dire Need of Plastic Bags

According to Pam DiPietro, executive director for Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center, grocery-style plastic bags are needed to pack up crucial food items for food bank clients.
“People can bring the bags to our Cave Creek and Black Canyon City locations,” says DiPietro. “This will help us serve the hungry and give them a proper way to take food to their families.”
Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center serves a 180-square mile area that includes Anthem, Black Canyon City, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale.
The food bank has two locations: 6038 East Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek and 34501 Old Black Canyon Highway in Black Canyon City.
For additional information, call 480.488.1145 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
