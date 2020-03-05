IKEA Hosts Spring Break Event March 8–14

March 5, 2020

Throughout March and April, participating IKEA U.S. stores will host events dedicated to spending time with family and inspiring customers around how to spruce up their homes this season — indoors and out. During the Arizona event, March 8–14 in Tempe, families will have the opportunity to participate in a multitude of workshops and make-and-take activities.

Spring Break Event in-store activities and offers include:

Workshops & Activities

  • Plate & Cushion Cover Decorating
  • Paint Your Own Frame and Watering Can
  • Craft Colorful Bracelets
  • DIY PASKRIS Tree
  • Plant and Pot – Make & Take
  • Spin Art
  • Spring Break Scavenger Hunt throughout the IKEA store

IKEA Family Offers

  • Sign Up Bonus — Customers who sign up for IKEA Family, the free IKEA loyalty program, at Spring Break events will be eligible for a special sign-up bonus, while supplies last.

Activities and offers vary by store. Visit the Tempe store webpage for more information about the specifics of the Spring Break Event.

