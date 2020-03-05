IKEA Hosts Spring Break Event March 8–14

by

Throughout March and April, participating IKEA U.S. stores will host events dedicated to spending time with family and inspiring customers around how to spruce up their homes this season — indoors and out. During the Arizona event, March 8–14 in Tempe, families will have the opportunity to participate in a multitude of workshops and make-and-take activities.

Spring Break Event in-store activities and offers include:

Workshops & Activities

Plate & Cushion Cover Decorating

Paint Your Own Frame and Watering Can

Craft Colorful Bracelets

DIY PASKRIS Tree

Plant and Pot – Make & Take

Spin Art

Spring Break Scavenger Hunt throughout the IKEA store

IKEA Family Offers

Sign Up Bonus — Customers who sign up for IKEA Family, the free IKEA loyalty program, at Spring Break events will be eligible for a special sign-up bonus, while supplies last.

Activities and offers vary by store. Visit the Tempe store webpage for more information about the specifics of the Spring Break Event.