Spring Break Basketball Camp Offered at DreamTeam Academy

When the children are off from school during spring break, the DreamTeam Academy in Scottsdale — a state-of-the-art basketball training facility for children — will host Spring Break Basketball Camps for ages 6 to 12, March 9–13 and March 16–20.

The fun-filled camp days include three hours of basketball skills development training in the morning and then two hours of open court playing time. Participants will also have a great time playing dodgeball and socializing in the upstairs lounge area where there are plenty of parent-approved movies, video games, board games, chess and more. Campers will be active and engaged all day long and will need a nice, long rest when they get home.

A half-day camp option is from 8:30am to 1pm; cost is $50. The full-day option is from 8:30am to 6pm; cost is $75. Pick-up is between 4–6pm. Children may enroll in single, drop-in days. They don’t have to be signed up for an entire week of camp. There’s also a special five-day rate for $325 ($65/full-day.) A catered lunch is available for an additional $10 per day. Morning and afternoon snacks are included. Plus, any camp days that are not used may be “banked” and used for up to one year after purchase.

Advanced registration is required. Space is limited to 25 students per day to ensure the highest level of personal attention. All members of the professional coaching staff include current and former college basketball players.

DreamTeam Academy is located at 15955 North Dial Boulevard, Suite 3, Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.800.8326 or www.dreamteamacademy.com.