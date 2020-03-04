Chart-Topping Country Music Stars Lee Brice and Craig Morgan to Headline KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival

by

Valley residents are invited to kick back and enjoy tasty BBQ, hot country music and a day of family fun at the 11th annual KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival. In partnership with iHeart Media and 102.5 KNIX, Lee Brice and Craig Morgan will co-headline the event, Saturday, March 28.

Known as the largest BBQ event west of Texas and awarded “outstanding event of the year,” the KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival will feature national and locally recognized BBQ pit masters while showcasing over a dozen cocktails and beers to wash it down with.

This family-friendly event offers the ‘For the Love of BBQ’ Lounge, VIP tent, Bourbon Street, BBQ Pit Row, March Madness zone, Live & Local arena, Kid Kick-Back zone, petting zoo, carnival and other interactive experiences. Additionally, a portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Greater Cause Foundation.

A few of the restaurant purveyors that will be dishin’ up the ‘Q: Blazin Bronco BBQ, Bobby-Q BBQ, Can’t Stop Smokin’ Bar-B-Q, The Corndog Company AZ, Drivewood Fired Grill, Famous Dave’s BBQ, FarmBoy Market, Meats & Sandwiches, Honey Bear’s BBQ, Rudy’s BBQ and Tom’s BBQ,

The event’s multiple stages will provide country music lovers uninterrupted live performances throughout the day. In addition to Brice and Morgan, the lineup also includes country music superstars Locash, and Caylee Hammack. Local talent Jim Bachman & the Day Drinkers, Blaine Long, Drew Cooper and Jacob Morris will also perform.

“This is an incredible musical line-up,” said Landon Evans, owner of HDE Agency, the event organizer. “We are thrilled to partner with iHeart and KNIX to be able to bring this star-studded festival to Chandler for one of our largest events of the year.”

The festivities will take place at Tumbleweed Park located at 745 East Germann Road in Chandler with gates opening at noon with the fun lasting until 10pm. For more information about KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival, musical performers, BBQ offerings and tickets visit www.chandlerbbq.com.