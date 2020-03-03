Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews: Netflix Snapped up ‘The 40-Year-Old Version’ at Sundance 2020

by

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Radha, a once-promising playwright, is facing the “Big 4-0” with little, in her mind, to show for it. Caught questioning her abilities as an artist and frustrated with being pigeon-holed as a black artist, she breaks away from it all to become a rapper.

The 40-Year-Old Version is by far the funniest film we saw at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Witty without being too on-the-nose, director, writer and lead actress, Radha Blank neatly captured the real struggles of creative fatigue and fears of aging that’s all too relatable. For a debut feature film, Blank delivers an authentic story about facing ourselves as we are now.

Watch out for this film on Netflix.

