HER Certified Auto Review: Hanging Out at the Hangar — 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio AWD

By Cathy Droz –

I fell in love with this vehicle the first time I drove it. There is something about the style, the grille, the serpent and cross emblem that makes you feel like you are driving through the Italian mountains of Lake Como.

To my surprise, while visiting North Scottsdale Alfa Romeo, I watched Alice Cooper sign over 100 Guitars for the dealership’s annual giveaway, buy a CAR get a GUITAR. As if that wasn’t enough, I went on to visit Nelson and Mitch at their Helicopter Hangar to get a beautiful shot of the Stelvio.

It was a great week of test driving this sports car but the question most people asked was, “Why is there a four-leaf clover on an Italian car?” (Maybe it was why I had such a “lucky” week.) If you too were wondering here is the why.

When Alfa Romeo has a four-leaf clover on their cars, it’s on their Quadrifoglio (performance cars) and it has more meaning than a leprechaun might imagine.

The four-leaf clover logo denoting the Quadrifoglio designation was originally used by Ugo Sivocci, a friend of Enzo Ferrari, as a good luck charm. He painted it on the grille of his Alfa Romeo RL and won the 1923 Targa Florio. Alfa Romeo began using it on all its race cars after Sivocci died in a crash a few months later.

STANDARD FEATURES INCLUDE:

Alfa DNA Pro Drive Mode System with Race Mode

Engine Cover with “Quadrifolglio” Badge

Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection

Hill Descent Control

Carbon Fiber Drive Shaft

Torque Vectoring Differential

INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE:

8.8-inch AM/FM/HD Radio with Navigation

Harman Kardon Premium Audio

Quadrifoglio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Steering Column-Mounted Aluminum Paddle Shifters

EXTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE:

Pirelli Brand Tires

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT:

Trofeo White Tri-Coat Exterior Paint

Driver Assistance Dynamic Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Infrared Windshield

Dynamic Dual Mode Exhaust

Colored Brake Calipers

MPG: 17, City; 23, Highway

MSRP: Base Price for Vehicle, $80,245

Price of Vehicle Tested: $88,540

Photos courtesy of Alfa Romeo