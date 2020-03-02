Scottsdale Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years

by

Celebration of creativity returns March 13–15

Since its inception in 1969, the Scottsdale Arts Festival has taken place in several different locations throughout Scottsdale: Scottsdale City Hall, Scottsdale High School, the Executive House, to name a few. Each successive year the scope of the Festival increased and news about the quality of the event spread among regional artists. In 1973, the Scottsdale Fine Arts Commission initiated the idea of commissioning a special commemorative print honoring the event and an untitled work by artist James Rom was chosen. Some of these commissioned pieces will be on display during this year’s 50th anniversary celebration, March 13–15.

In 1989, the Scottsdale Cultural Council (now known as Scottsdale Arts) took over administrating and producing the Scottsdale Arts Festival. International, national and local art exhibitions and installations have always provided engaging enhancements to festival goers.

“The City of Scottsdale has built a reputation as a community that values and supports the arts, and I am very proud that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Arts Festival! As one of our most popular and long-standing events, the Arts Festival showcases some of the most talented artist from across the nation. Our world class community appreciates arts and culture as evidenced by this event’s 50 years of success, and we look forward to further growth under the Scottsdale Arts leadership,” said Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane.

The festival attracts nearly 20,000 loyal visitors annually, and this year’s guests will enjoy the best in visual, culinary, cultural and performing arts throughout the newly renovated 20-acre Scottsdale Civic Center Park. The festival also showcases more than 180 jury-selected artists from the United States and abroad. This year’s featured artists are local husband and wife printmakers Stephen and Bonnie Harmston of HarmstonArts (www.harmstonarts.com), who were commissioned to create an original artwork celebrating 50 years of the festival

In addition to art works ranging from painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography and other media, festivalgoers can enjoy live music and entertainment, and this year’s lineup has tunes for everyone performed by local and regional bands all weekend featuring music through the decades on two stages.

Attendees can also explore and cultivate creativity with hands-on activities and giant yard games, as well as visit Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (offering free admission for the weekend). The popular Community Art Studio returns with fun for all ages, including community collage on the handcrafted Scottsdale Arts sign and experiences with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and Scottsdale Artist School, as well as storytelling with the Scottsdale Public Library.

A lineup of local gourmet food trucks and eateries and a variety of fine wines, beers, cocktails and other beverages will be for sale. Additionally, patrons can bring their own reusable water bottles and use the City of Scottsdale’s water trailer for an easy refill to stay hydrated.

To purchase tickets or find complete event information, visit www.scottsdaleartsfestival.org or call 480.499.8587.