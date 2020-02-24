Dr. Scott Menzel Selected as Scottsdale Superintendent

by

The Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) Governing Board voted unanimously Feb. 22 to select Dr. Scott Menzel as the District’s next leader. Menzel comes from Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he currently serves as superintendent of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

Last month, the Board narrowed a list of 29 applications down to three: Dr. Kimberly Guerin, Dr. Shelley Redinger and Dr. Menzel. On the 21st, the Board and five advisory committees interviewed the three finalists. Each committee then provided the Board with its impressions of the candidates.

“In our search for a new superintendent — one who will continue to move the district forward and prepare our students for success in the 21st century — we strived to create an inclusive process. We convened five committees with community members, students, educators, administrators and District staff to ensure their voices were heard,” said SUSD Governing Board president Allyson Beckham.

“After considering a competitive field of candidates, we found our district’s next leader. On behalf of the Governing Board, I am excited to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Menzel. We look forward to welcoming him to our team and introducing him to the SUSD community.”

Beckham also thanked Dr. John Kriekard for his service to SUSD. “We’re grateful to Dr. Kriekard for leading our district through a turbulent time and supporting an inclusive search process for his successor.”

Menzel will take over from Kriekard, who has served as superintendent since May 2018. His contract with the District expires June 30.

“I want to congratulate Dr. Menzel on his new post. I will do everything in my power to make the coming transition a smooth one. I look forward to seeing SUSD’s ongoing success under his leadership,” said Kriekard.

For more information, visit www.susd.org.