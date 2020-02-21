A Healthy ‘Thank You’ to Nurses from Brunch Café

by

Here’s a delicious “thank you” to all nurses from the Brunch Café in Scottsdale. Every morning year-round, from 6:30am to 10am, all nurses are invited to stop in and enjoy 50 percent off all drinks on the menu plus a complimentary chocolate-covered strawberry. Drinks on the menu include specialty coffee drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos, delicious fruit smoothies, cold press juices, flavored lemonades, iced teas, coffee, hot tea and much more.

Brunch Café is located at 15507 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 100. Nurses must show their nursing ID to receive the special offer. For more information, call Brunch Café at 480.398.7174 or visit www.brunchcafe.com.