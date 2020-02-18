Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers Hosting Sensory-Friendly Social Nights in Celebration of Grand Openings

by

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers has expanded into Arizona and its Phoenix-area locations are hosting two open house style events that are open to the public and will include refreshments, arts and crafts, games, and sensory gym play.

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge says that it is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge’s goal is to provide “a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.”

Open house events will be held at two locations:

North Phoenix: Feb. 19, 4:30–6:30pm

Hopebridge North Phoenix is located at 3602 East Greenway Road, Suite 102, Phoenix AZ, 85032

Glendale: Feb. 20, 4:30–6:30pm

Hopebridge Glendale is located at 5859 Talavi Boulevard, Suite 180, Glendale, AZ 85306

For additional information, visit www.hopebridge.com.